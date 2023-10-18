Putin Ally Says Globe Is on Brink of World War III

Margarita Simonyan, the head of the government-funded television network Russia Today and a loyal ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says the world is on the brink of World War III.

"This is wonderful, it's beautiful! Watch how the British instructors are leaving Ukraine because they have no more time for Ukraine, just like the Americans and everyone else, because the world is on the brink of World War III," she said in a video posted online, as translated by the watchdog group, Russian Media Monitor.

"It's obvious and it has nothing to do with Ukraine! Thank God, it has nothing to do with Mother Russia!," she continued. "We're recording this program just as Iran announced that if Israel starts its land operation in Gaza, Iran will intervene. If Iran intervenes, it won't be pretty."

She also said Iran is an "enormous military nation" that is "five minutes away from getting a nuclear bomb" and possesses "many other interesting things."

"How is this army planning to handle Iran? I wanted to say, 'I'd like to see that,' but no, I would not want to see that," Simonyan said. "I don't wish for anyone to see that, because this is on the brink of WWIII. At this point, no one cares about Ukraine!," she added.

Simonyan earlier this year suggested that World War III was already “underway.”

"I think that obviously no one has foreseen this, because no one had anticipated that we would not fight against Zelensky, Ukraine's armed forces, its security service, but we will fight against the entire collective West," she said in February. "We are fighting against all of them. Listen, of course, to defeat the collective West, the might of NATO, it's hard and difficult. I didn't anticipate the crushing scale of what the West is prepared to do in order to destroy us."