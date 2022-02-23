Madeleine Albright: Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine Will Be a 'Historic Error'

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway territories in eastern Ukrainian, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as independent states, and sent in Russian troops as peacemakers.

Governments around the world slapped economic sanctions against Russia, with more to come if he attempts to seize the entire country. Sanctions could drain Russia's economy, particularly since Russia relies on exports of oil and gas. Germany has stopped the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright wrote in The New York Times that Putin would be making an "historic error" if he proceeds with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Such an act of aggression would almost certainly drive NATO to consider permanently stationing forces in the Baltic States, Poland, and Romania, Albright wrote. There would be fierce Ukrainian armed resistance, with strong support from the West.

Putin has for years sought to expand Russia's military and economic might, weaken NATO, and divide Europe, she writes. If Putin wants to restore Russia to its greatness, a large-scale invasion of Ukraine would leave Russia diplomatically isolated, economically crippled, and strategically vulnerable, she argued.

Putin and Xi Jinping of China like to claim that we now live in a multipolar world, Albright noted. This does not mean that the major powers have a right to chop the globe into spheres of influence as colonial empires did centuries ago, she observed.

Even if Western powers are able to stave off an all-out war, Putin would simply wait for another chance to "strike" and said the U.S. must "deny him that opportunity."

