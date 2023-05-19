×
Tags: putin | army | weapon | war | ukraine

Top Harvard Expert: Putin Will Detonate a Nuclear Weapon

Top Harvard Expert: Putin Will Detonate a Nuclear Weapon
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council on Interethnic Relations in Pyatigorsk, Stavropol Krai region. (AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 19 May 2023 12:10 PM EDT

Kevin Ryan, a former U.S. Army Brigadier General who served in Moscow and as Deputy Director of the Army Staff, says if Russia is forced to give up land as a result of the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive President Putin will detonate a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

In fact, Ryan argues that Putin is already laying the groundwork for a nuclear detonation, preparing the personnel, logistical and public relations work necessary for such an event.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 19 May 2023 12:10 PM
