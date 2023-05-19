Top Harvard Expert: Putin Will Detonate a Nuclear Weapon

Kevin Ryan, a former U.S. Army Brigadier General who served in Moscow and as Deputy Director of the Army Staff, says if Russia is forced to give up land as a result of the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive President Putin will detonate a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

In fact, Ryan argues that Putin is already laying the groundwork for a nuclear detonation, preparing the personnel, logistical and public relations work necessary for such an event.

Read more information on Ryan’s analysis and other data from Newsmax Platinum.

See Full Story Here

Newsmax Platinum provides you with an insider’s view of politics, national security, intelligence and economic matter you won’t find elsewhere.

By subscribing to Newsmax Platinum you help Newsmax continue its important journalistic efforts in the U.S. and across the globe.

See More Platinum Stories Here