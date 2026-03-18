Pulse Nightclub Razed for Memorial to 2016 Terror Attack

Crews began demolishing the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday to make way for a memorial that will pay tribute to those killed in the terror attack at the LGBTQ-friendly club nearly a decade ago.
Construction workers began tearing down walls in the long-shuttered venue that were still scarred by bullet holes from the June 12, 2016, attack, when Omar Mateen opened fire during a Latin night celebration, killing 49 and wounding 53 others before police killed him following a standoff.
Mateen had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.
The city of Orlando purchased the Pulse property in 2023 for $2 million and plans to build a $12 million permanent memorial that will open in 2027. Those efforts followed a botched multiyear attempt by a foundation run by the club's former owner to buy the property.
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