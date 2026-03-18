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Tags: pulse nightclub | demolition | mass shooting

Pulse Nightclub Razed for Memorial to 2016 Terror Attack

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 06:16 PM EDT

Crews began demolishing the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday to make way for a memorial that will pay tribute to those killed in the terror attack at the LGBTQ-friendly club nearly a decade ago.

Construction workers began tearing down walls in the long-shuttered venue that were still scarred by bullet holes from the June 12, 2016, attack, when Omar Mateen opened fire during a Latin night celebration, killing 49 and wounding 53 others before police killed him following a standoff.

Mateen had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The city of Orlando purchased the Pulse property in 2023 for $2 million and plans to build a $12 million permanent memorial that will open in 2027. Those efforts followed a botched multiyear attempt by a foundation run by the club's former owner to buy the property.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Crews began demolishing the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday to make way for a memorial that will pay tribute to those killed in the terror attack at the LGBTQ-friendly club nearly a decade ago.
pulse nightclub, demolition, mass shooting
138
2026-16-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 06:16 PM
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