Pulse Nightclub Razed for Memorial to 2016 Terror Attack

Crews began demolishing the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday to make way for a memorial that will pay tribute to those killed in the terror attack at the LGBTQ-friendly club nearly a decade ago.

Construction workers began tearing down walls in the long-shuttered venue that were still scarred by bullet holes from the June 12, 2016, attack, when Omar Mateen opened fire during a Latin night celebration, killing 49 and wounding 53 others before police killed him following a standoff.

Mateen had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The city of Orlando purchased the Pulse property in 2023 for $2 million and plans to build a $12 million permanent memorial that will open in 2027. Those efforts followed a botched multiyear attempt by a foundation run by the club's former owner to buy the property.