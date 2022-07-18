Trump Blasts Pulitzer Board for Not Retracting Prizes

Former President Donald Trump strongly criticized the Pulitzer Board for its decision not to retract the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, which it awarded to The New York Times and The Washington Post for their coverage of "Russian interference in the U.S. election and its connections to the Trump campaign."

In a statement, Trump accused the Board of taking away "any shred of credibility it had left" and said, "instead of acting with integrity and providing transparency, the Pulitzer Board is running cover for the biggest reporting failure in modern history: the fake Russia, Russia, Russia collusion hoax."

Trump then asked, if the Board will not retract its award, would the Post or the Times admit their reporting was false.

"These outlets should hand back their prizes without notification from Pulitzer, which would be the honorable thing to do," Trump's statement continued.

If the Times or Post should get a Pulitzer Prize, it should be in a new category of disinformation for "helping to perpetrate a false story created and peddled by Crooked Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and certain lowlife Democrats," Trump added.

Trump concluded he will continue to do whatever is possible to "right the wrong caused by the 2018 Pulitzer Prize and also to right the wrong being done by the Jan. 6 Committee of Unselects, where there is no Due Process, no cross-examination, no real Republican members, and no legitimacy.

"It is a witch-hunt of the highest level, the likes of which has never been seen in our country before," Trump wrote.