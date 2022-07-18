×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pulitzer prize | pulitzer board | donald trump | save america pac | disinformation | fake news | russia hoax

Trump Blasts Pulitzer Board for Not Retracting Prizes

former president donald trump smirks and points during a speech
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 18 July 2022 10:33 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump strongly criticized the Pulitzer Board for its decision not to retract the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, which it awarded to The New York Times and The Washington Post for their coverage of "Russian interference in the U.S. election and its connections to the Trump campaign."

In a statement, Trump accused the Board of taking away "any shred of credibility it had left" and said, "instead of acting with integrity and providing transparency, the Pulitzer Board is running cover for the biggest reporting failure in modern history: the fake Russia, Russia, Russia collusion hoax."

Trump then asked, if the Board will not retract its award, would the Post or the Times admit their reporting was false.

"These outlets should hand back their prizes without notification from Pulitzer, which would be the honorable thing to do," Trump's statement continued.

If the Times or Post should get a Pulitzer Prize, it should be in a new category of disinformation for "helping to perpetrate a false story created and peddled by Crooked Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and certain lowlife Democrats," Trump added.

Trump concluded he will continue to do whatever is possible to "right the wrong caused by the 2018 Pulitzer Prize and also to right the wrong being done by the Jan. 6 Committee of Unselects, where there is no Due Process, no cross-examination, no real Republican members, and no legitimacy.

"It is a witch-hunt of the highest level, the likes of which has never been seen in our country before," Trump wrote.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump criticized the Pulitzer Board for its decision not to retract the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, which it awarded to The New York Times and The Washington Post for their coverage of "Russian interference in the U.S. election."
pulitzer prize, pulitzer board, donald trump, save america pac, disinformation, fake news, russia hoax
257
2022-33-18
Monday, 18 July 2022 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved