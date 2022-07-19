×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pulitzer board | Donald trump | russiagate

Former Intel Officer: Pulitzer Board's Refusal to Take Back Prizes a 'Big Win for Putin'

Former Intel Officer: Pulitzer Board's Refusal to Take Back Prizes a 'Big Win for Putin'

The Pulitzer wall at the New York Times, celebrating the journalistic awards received by the newspaper and its journalists. (Bigapplestock | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 July 2022 08:22 PM EDT

The decision by the Pulitzer Board not to take back its 2018 awards from the Washington Post and New York Times for their coverage of the false allegations of collusion between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia is a “big win” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former defense intelligence official said.

Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency intelligence officer specializing in Russian Doctrine & Strategy, told the Daily Wire that “Pulitzer’s refusal to take back the award given for the inaccurate coverage of the Russiagate Hoax is a big win for Putin,” and that the [Washington] Post played a role, possibly unwittingly, in helping Putin cause division in the U.S.

“Putin’s goal for intervening in the U.S. presidential election in 2016 (as well as in 2018 and 2020) by running cyber-enabled and clandestine influence operations was to divide America by pitting Trump and Clinton supporters against one another. The media outlets, which spread the false ‘Russia-Trump collusion’ narratives, essentially helped Putin foment chaos in our country and undermine the confidence of the American people in the election process,” Koffler stated.

Koffler added that the board’s decision will negatively impact American democracy, saying that “Instead of revoking it from the purveyors of fake news, is a major loss for democracy and a big win for Putin and America’s foes,” she said. “This misguided decision also discredits the award itself, which has been the hallmark of journalistic achievement for over a century.”

The Board announced Sunday that it would not revoke the awards it gave to the Times and the Post after “separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.” Former President Trump criticized the decision, stating that the board has “taken away any shred of credibility it had left.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The decision by the Pulitzer Board not to take back its 2018 awards from the Washington Post and New York Times for their coverage of the false allegations of collusion between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia is a "big win" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a...
pulitzer board, Donald trump, russiagate
315
2022-22-19
Tuesday, 19 July 2022 08:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved