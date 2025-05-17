WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: puerto rico | doe | electricity | blackouts

DOE to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico Power Grid

By    |   Saturday, 17 May 2025 01:57 PM EDT

The Department of Energy is preparing to help "strengthen" the power grid on the island of Puerto Rico.

The DOE said the response to the electricity issues will deal with "immediate problems plaguing the already fragile grid system and prevent further widespread outages ahead of peak summer demand season."

The island, according to the DOE, is in dire straits. "Puerto Rico's electrical grid is facing an energy crisis, with insufficient reserve capacity and recent system-wide blackouts demonstrating its fragility and vulnerability."

A massive blackout in mid-April left everyone on the island without power for about 48 hours. The blackout also left many without access to water. Another blackout affected the island on New Year’s Eve.

Genera PR manages power generation for the island and reported a new but significantly smaller outage on Tuesday.

Just one week before the April blackout, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández introduced legislation in the U.S. House addressing the failing power grid.

Hernandez is not a voting member of the House, but can introduce legislation for consideration. "Puerto Rico’s energy generation crisis is a growing threat to our daily lives and economic future," he told the House.

The DOE response sets up additional power-generating units and directs funding to help with protecting critical power transmission lines from being damaged by falling trees or branches.

