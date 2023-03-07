Complaint Filed Against McCarthy on Jan. 6 Tapes

Public Citizen, a nonprofit watchdog group, filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for releasing security camera footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The Washington Examiner reported that the group filed the complaint on Tuesday, accusing McCarthy of being politically motivated. Public Citizen asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate McCarthy to determine if he is in violation of House rules.

"The Speaker's release of security footage exclusively to Tucker Carlson is pure and simple using congressional resources for partisan gamesmanship — the very type of polarizing gamesmanship that has caused such damage to the public's perception of the integrity of Congress," the group wrote in a letter.

On its website, Public Citizens said in a statement: "Today former Obama White House ethics adviser Norman Eisen and Bush White House ethics advisor Richard Painter joined Public Citizen in a complaint filed with the Office of Congressional Ethics over House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy's exclusive release of footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to a single news outlet. Fox News analyst Tucker Carlson released the first of the footage on his show last night.

"The complaint also notes that the exclusive release of the Jan. 6 video footage appears to have been the result of a political agreement between Rep. McCarthy, Tucker Carlson and others in McCarthy's bid to become Speaker.

"Just as importantly, it was wrong for Speaker McCarthy to provide this footage to one organization that happens to be politically aligned with him and not release the videos to the media generally at the same time. This is not like granting an exclusive interview; this is providing a valuable government resource exclusively to one outlet and discriminating against others, which flies in the face of First Amendment values.

"The Speaker's release of security footage exclusively to Tucker Carlson is pure and simple using congressional resources for partisan gamesmanship – the very type of polarizing gamesmanship that has caused such damage to the public's perception of the integrity of Congress. For these reasons, we ask that the Office of Congressional Ethics and the House Ethics Committee investigate whether the apparent unauthorized release of the Jan. 6 security footage constitutes a violation of congressional rules."

CNN reported that Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday blasted Carlson for statements made during airing of the footage, saying Carlson "cherry-picked" from the video to present "offensive" and "misleading" conclusions about the riot.

"Last night an opinion program aired commentary that was filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack," Manger wrote in an internal department memo obtained by CNN, adding that Carlson's show didn't contact the police department "to provide accurate context."