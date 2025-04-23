WATCH TV LIVE

Child Psychiatrist Fired for Panning Gender Therapy Gets $1.6M

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 06:02 PM EDT

A child psychiatrist fired by the University of Louisville for criticizing gender therapy has settled a lawsuit with the school worth $1.6 million, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.  

Dr. Allan Josephson, who was fired from the university in 2019 for criticizing the rush to use hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery to treat gender dysphoria in children, worked as chief of the school's Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology for nearly 15 years.

He was demoted in 2017 and eventually fired after making the comments.

''I'm glad to finally receive vindication for voicing what I know is true,'' Josephson said in a statement. ''Children deserve better than life-altering procedures that mutilate their bodies and destroy their ability to lead fulfilling lives.

"In spite of the circumstances I suffered through with my university, I'm overwhelmed to see that my case helped lead the way for other medical practitioners to see the universal truth that altering biological sex is impossibly dangerous while acceptance of one's sex leads to flourishing.''

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


