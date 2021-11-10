European Women's Soccer Star Arrested After Attack on Teammate

Paris Saint-Germain women's soccer star Aminata Diallo was arrested Wednesday in connection with an attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

According to The Sun, on Nov. 4, after leaving a party organized by the club, Hamraoui left with her teammates. Diallo, who was driving, allegedly stopped the car, where two men with iron bars pulled Hamraoui out and hit her on the legs.

On Wednesday, Diallo, who had been competing with Hamraoui for a first-team holding position, was taken into police custody, the Sun reported. After the arrest, the team released a statement.

''Paris Saint-Germain,'' the statement read, ''takes note of Aminata Diallo's police custody this morning by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the procedure opened following an assault last Thursday evening against club players.''

''Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the violence committed.''

''Since Thursday evening Nov. 4, the club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players.''

''Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given to it.''

Diallo, who has been at PSG since 2016, was competing for a first-team spot with Hamraoui, who joined PSG from Barcelona in July.