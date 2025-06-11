GOP Govs Warn Protesters Ahead of Saturday Anti-Trump Rallies

Republican governors in South Carolina, Texas, and Utah are warning against violence ahead of nationwide protests by the group "No Kings," which are being held in opposition to the military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to honor the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

It also will be President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, as well as Flag Day.

The warnings come on the heels of daily riots in Los Angeles that erupted Friday following Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations to arrest illegal aliens, many with criminal records.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday he would put his state on an elevated sense of alert "if it's necessary," the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday. His comments came hours after Republican Attorney General of South Carolina Alan Wilson said his office is aware of potential "coordinated protests and acts of civil disobedience" planned for Saturday, adding that protesters who attack law enforcement, destroy property or endanger lives will be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."

"If people want to protest and want to voice their opinion, that's fine," McMaster said. "But when you start destroying property, scaring people, hurting people that's when law enforcement swings into action. I would urge people who want to cause trouble in our state to think twice because this is not the place to cause trouble. You will be held accountable."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will deploy the Texas National Guard across the state to quell possible violence, the Examiner reported. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told protesters, "Just a word of warning to anybody who is thinking about any type of violence or chaos or property damage or vandalism. It will not happen here, and you will be held accountable. We are going to be overprepared."

"No Kings" has couched Saturday as a "nationwide day of defiance," during which Americans can stand up to "reject authoritarianism" and reclaim patriotism in the name of democracy. "The flag doesn't belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the group said on its website.

Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the Secret Service, reportedly said Monday that law enforcement agencies are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to attend Saturday's military parade. Trump warned Tuesday that protesters at the parade will be "met with very big force."

"No Kings" also said on its website that a core principle behind its protests "is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to deescalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events."

Meanwhile, the town of Parker, Colorado, told an organizer of a "No Kings" rally Saturday to cancel the event because it coincided with the Parker Days festival a half-mile away because town officials said they didn't have the resources to ensure the safety of rallygoers, CBS News reported Wednesday.