Pro-Palestinian Protesters Shut Down Calif. Assembly

The California Assembly went into recess after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters entered the rotunda and chanted "cease-fire now."
According to spokesperson for the state Capitol, 100 protesters were in the rotunda. The group unveiled banners condemning support for Israel as they chanted "cease-fire now."
As the singing began, a speaker in the Assembly could be heard calling for a recess.
The protesters were wearing T-shirts with the name of the Jewish pro-Palestinian organization "Not in Our Name." One banner read, "Jews say not in our name," while another read, "Jews say no U.S. funding for Israel's genocide in Palestine."
Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics.
