Pro-Palestinian Protesters Shut Down Calif. Assembly

The California Assembly went into recess after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters entered the rotunda and chanted "cease-fire now."

According to spokesperson for the state Capitol, 100 protesters were in the rotunda. The group unveiled banners condemning support for Israel as they chanted "cease-fire now."

As the singing began, a speaker in the Assembly could be heard calling for a recess.

The protesters were wearing T-shirts with the name of the Jewish pro-Palestinian organization "Not in Our Name." One banner read, "Jews say not in our name," while another read, "Jews say no U.S. funding for Israel's genocide in Palestine."