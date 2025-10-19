Trump Meme Airdrops Feces on 'No Kings' Protesters

President Donald Trump's meme team is at it again, posting a Truth Social video of a "Top Gun" jet airdropping feces on "No Kings" protesters in Manhattan.

With Kenny Loggins' famed "Top Gun" theme song "Danger Zone" playing, a fighter jet captained by Trump, and emblazoned with "King Trump" on its side, takes off and drops what looks like brown, sludge-like mud, hot chocolate, or nonsolid feces on gatherers in New York City, Trump's former home.

The 19-second clip includes real-world footage of demonstrators and shows it striking specific individuals, including leftist activist Harry Sisson.

Sisson was a 2020 and 2024 election influencer, producing rapid-response videos and tweets amplifying Democrat talking points, particularly those supportive of former President Joe Biden and critical of Trump.

The video comes after the "No Kings" protests against Trump hoped to draw an estimated 7 million activists to anti-Trump events that featured festive music to downplay the optics of a gathering to oppose America's democratically elected leader.

Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rebuked the gatherings as "anti-America" demonstrations and a rejection of actual democracy.

While 7 million nationwide seems like a significant number of anti-Trump activists, it is merely one-tenth of the 77,303,568 who voted for Trump in 2024.