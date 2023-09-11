×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: protesters | mccarthy | hivaids

7 Arrested for Protesting in McCarthy's Office

By    |   Monday, 11 September 2023 01:19 PM EDT

Police arrested seven demonstrators on Monday for protesting in the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill. They were demanding he reauthorize PEPFAR, the relief program for HIV/AIDS, Politico reported.

"McCarthy — pass PEPFAR now," the demonstrators chanted as they sat on the floor, according to the Daily Mail.

U.S. Capitol Police removed the protesters from McCarthy's office in the Cannon House Office Building, which is across the street from his official speaker's office in the Capitol building, after they refused to leave.

PEPFAR (the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief) is a global program started by President George W. Bush. It has become entangled in the fight over abortion and faces a Sept. 30 deadline to be reauthorized.

Some conservative Republicans state that funds from the program's nearly $7 billion annual budget go to abortion providers, which the Biden administration, the program's leaders, and outside experts all deny, according to the Daily Mail.

Republican Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, who heads the subcommittee that controls PEPFAR, is leading the attempt to stop the renewal of the program until the anti-abortion restrictions the Biden administration lifted in 2021 are reinstated. Those restrictions prevented groups using PEPFAR funds from talking about abortion as an option. 

PEPFAR battles AIDS and the virus that causes it in regions throughout the developing world by providing funding for prevention, treatment, and medication.

The protesters were from Health GAP (Global Access Project), a nonprofit that advocates for those with AIDS, and Housing Works, a group working to end homelessness and AIDS.

The groups posted video and pictures of their protest on social media, with Housing Works stating that "this global AIDS program has saved 25 million lives. We need a clean, 5-year reauthorization from Congress."

Alyson Bancroft, HealthGAP’s associate director for policy and advocacy, told Politico that McCarthy is a “strategic target” in the ongoing attempts to prevent PEPFAR’s authorization from lapsing.

“When it comes to both the domestic cuts [to HIV funding] and the failure thus far to reauthorize PEPFAR in its current form, we’re seeing that the issues are coming from the Republican caucus, so we need leadership,” she said. “He needs to get his caucus in order.”

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Police arrested seven demonstrators on Monday for protesting in the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill. They were demanding he reauthorize PEPFAR, the relief program for HIV/AIDS, Politico reported...
protesters, mccarthy, hivaids
367
2023-19-11
Monday, 11 September 2023 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved