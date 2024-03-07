×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: protesters | gaza | israel | joe biden | block | motorcade | sotu

Large Gaza Protest Blocks Biden's Motorcade to SOTU

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 10:07 PM EST

A large group of demonstrators protesting Israel's war in Gaza blocked President Joe Biden's route on the way to Capitol Hill, delaying his State of the Union address by at least 15 minutes on Thursday night.

According to WUSA, the demonstrators began to amass near the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on Constitution Ave. The protesters were calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

"Biden's legacy = genocide," read some of the shirts and banners in the demonstration.

A giant Palestinian flag was also displayed.

It's not clear how Biden's motorcade was able to skirt around the protesters.

"Out of concern for operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not discuss the details of our security plan, including motorcade routes of protectees," Capitol Police told the Washington Examiner.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A large group of demonstrators protesting Israel's war in Gaza blocked President Joe Biden's route on the way to Capitol Hill, delaying his State of the Union address by at least 15 minutes on Thursday night.
protesters, gaza, israel, joe biden, block, motorcade, sotu, palestinian
130
2024-07-07
Thursday, 07 March 2024 10:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved