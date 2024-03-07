Large Gaza Protest Blocks Biden's Motorcade to SOTU

A large group of demonstrators protesting Israel's war in Gaza blocked President Joe Biden's route on the way to Capitol Hill, delaying his State of the Union address by at least 15 minutes on Thursday night.

According to WUSA, the demonstrators began to amass near the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on Constitution Ave. The protesters were calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

"Biden's legacy = genocide," read some of the shirts and banners in the demonstration.

A giant Palestinian flag was also displayed.

It's not clear how Biden's motorcade was able to skirt around the protesters.

"Out of concern for operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not discuss the details of our security plan, including motorcade routes of protectees," Capitol Police told the Washington Examiner.