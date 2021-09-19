×
Tags: protest | new york city | vaccine | mandate | passport

Mass Protest in NYC Over Vaccine Mandates

Anti-vaccine protesters gather in Times Square for a rally against vaccine mandates. (AP)

By    |   Sunday, 19 September 2021 04:40 PM

A massive protest over vaccine mandates took place Saturday in New York City. Reports range from hundreds taking part in the protest to thousands.

According to the New York Post, some protesters showed signs drawing parallels from the vaccine mandate to the Nazis murdering Jews during World War II.

One sign read, "how did the Nazi's do it? They said 'the Jews were diseased.'"

The protest, which can be seen on the anonymous photographer "Leeroy Johnson's" Twitter, shows protesters chanting, "freedom over fear...Freedom over fear."

Few in the crowd were seen wearing masks. Demands from the protesters called to end the city's vaccine passport mandate. According to official health reports, 68.8 percent of the city's residents have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Newsfront
