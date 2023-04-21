Ex-prosecutor in Trump Case Will Be Deposed, but Deal Pushes Testimony to May 12

The House Judiciary Committee-Manhattan district attorney tussle over a subpoena compelling testimony from a former prosecutor in the Donald Trump case ended Friday in a compromise.

With both sides in the clash making a concession, the ex-prosecutor will now be deposed on May 12 and not this week as originally planned. With this deal in place, the panel will get its deposition, and the DA will get the time it had been seeking to properly protect the former prosecutor's "privilege and interests."

Said a statement from a DA spokesman: "Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney's privileges and interests.

"We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe. We are gratified that the Second Circuit's ruling provided us with the opportunity to successfully resolve this dispute."

The district attorney, Democrat Alvin Bragg, had earlier this week appealed a lower court's ruling that the Republican-led House of Representatives committee may depose Mark Pomerantz, who led the Trump probe before resigning in February 2022. The panel is led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a staunch Trump ally.

Pomerantz's testimony had been scheduled for Thursday, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put it on hold.

In papers filed on Friday, Jordan said the subpoena was covered by a constitutional protection for "speech or debate" in Congress. He said Pomerantz's testimony was necessary for the committee to consider possible legislation to "help protect current and former presidents from potentially politically motivated prosecutions."

Bragg had argued that Jordan's subpoena was part of a campaign of intimidation in response to his indictment of Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges tied to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, to prevent her from discussing a sexual encounter she says they had.

Trump denies that the encounter occurred. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Bragg has said Pomerantz's testimony could improperly reveal confidential information related to his office's probe, and that Congress did not have oversight of state-level criminal cases.

Reuters contributed to this report.