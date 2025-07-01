Trump Nominates Prosecutor Who Arrested N.J. Mayor

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Alina Habba, acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, for Senate confirmation to the post.

Habba, the president's former spokeswoman and personal lawyer, has been serving in the role since March.

Since then, she has gone after the mayor of New Jersey's largest city and three members of the state's congressional delegation. In early May, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center where he was protesting its opening.

Habba, who said that Baraka trespassed at the lockup, which is run by the private prison operator Geo Group, is being sued by the mayor.

The lawsuit seeks damages for "false arrest and malicious prosecution" and accuses Habba of defamation for comments she made about his case, which was later dropped.

Habba on Tuesday told a conservative podcast host that Republicans "could turn New Jersey red. I really do believe that.

"Hopefully, while I'm there, I can help that cause," she added.