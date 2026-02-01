States Weigh Ending Property Taxes for Homeowners

A growing number of states are considering sweeping proposals to eliminate property taxes for homeowners as rising home values push tax bills higher and fuel voter anger in an election year, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

Republican-led efforts in states including North Dakota, Georgia, Florida, and Texas aim to ease the burden on homeowners, though critics warn the plans could shrink revenue by the billions and threaten funding for schools and local governments that rely heavily on property taxes.

Supporters argue that property taxes undermine true ownership, particularly when unpaid bills can lead to foreclosure.

"No one should ever face the loss of their home because they can't pay rent to the government," Georgia Republican House Speaker Jon Burns said Wednesday as GOP lawmakers unveiled a proposal to phase out homeowner property taxes in the state by 2032.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said eliminating property taxes is a long-term goal, with lawmakers weighing a plan to phase out nonschool property taxes on homeowners over a decade.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has called for ending school property taxes, while North Dakota is using oil revenue to steadily reduce tax bills.

"These election-year efforts are part of a broader property tax revolt," Manish Bhatt, vice president of state tax policy at the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "We've seen these revolts in the past."

Not everyone is convinced the idea is workable. Adam Langley of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy warned that eliminating property taxes could prove disruptive.

"I think the complete elimination of the property tax for homeowners is really going to be very difficult in most states and localities around the country, and undesirable in most places," Langley told the Times.

North Dakota has made the most progress.

The state expanded its primary residence tax credit to $1,600 a year, wiping out property taxes for 50,000 households and reducing bills for nearly 100,000 more.

"It works, and we know we can build on it to provide even more relief and get property taxes to zero for the vast majority of North Dakota homeowners," Republican Gov. Kelly Armstrong said.

Georgia's proposal would eliminate $5.2 billion in homeowner property taxes but require a constitutional amendment, legislative approval, and voter support.

Local governments could shift to sales taxes or charge fees for services, raising concerns about whether lost revenue can truly be replaced.