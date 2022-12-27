Prop. 308 Gives Undocumented Arizonans In-state Tuition

On Nov. 8, Arizona voters narrowly approved Proposition 308, allowing state residents to receive in-state college tuition rates regardless of citizenship status.

The out-of-state tuition rate is two or three times higher than the in-state rate. State colleges are prepared to accept undocumented students as early as this spring.

"It's an incredible deal for Dreamers and undocumented immigrants to be able to get a better education, and we foresee a large number of students returning to our colleges," said Chuck Coolidge, executive vice president of marketing and communications at the Maricopa County Community Colleges.

The message was echoed by Arizona Board of Regents Chair Lyndell Manson, who said undocumented students could start qualifying for in-state tuition at state universities as early as January.

"I think this is a good step in the right direction to educating more people in our state," Manson said.

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, said the proposition is a poor policy for Arizona.

"It isn't solving anything. It's stupid. That's my opinion," said Ugenti-Rita, who said there are more significant immigration problems than offering in-state tuition for undocumented residents. "Giving undocumented students in-state tuition has nothing to do with the realities of what this country faces when it is trying to manage this border and deal with illegal immigration."



Ugenti-Rita told Newsmax: "The criteria is so broad, and they did that for a reason ... this is about undermining what it means being a citizen, blurring the lines, but slowly but effectively weakening our immigration policy."

She said what would be next is the vote for undocumented immigrants and that Democrats will continue to change the criteria.

Arizona voters in favor of Prop 308, 51.2% to 48.8%.

In 2006, 71% of Arizonans voted to approve Prop 300, which prohibited undocumented state residents from being classified as in-state students for the reduced tuition rate.

That measure was reversed by Prop 308, which grants eligibility for undocumented students to receive in-state tuition if they received their high school diploma in Arizona and have lived in the state for at least two years. Students will also be eligible for financial aid from state universities.

At the Maricopa County Community Colleges, undocumented immigrants can now pay $85 per credit hour as in-state residents. Previously it had a policy where they could pay tuition at 150% of the in-state rate, but that will fall back in January.

Arizona was one of three states, along with Indiana and Georgia, with laws denying in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants.