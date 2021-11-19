Rasmussen Poll: Majority of Voters Oppose FBI/DOJ Actions Against Bannon, O'Keefe

Most voters oppose the Department of Justice's indictment of former counselor to the President Steve Bannon and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's raid of Project Veritas Founder James O'Keefe, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Thursday.

Overall, 82% of likely voters said it was "important" that the DOJ and FBI avoid interfering in the political process, 64% said it is "very important," and 9% said it is not important.

More than half of registered voters believe the FBI and DOJ are going after Bannon and O'Keefe for politically motivated reasons, 55% for Bannon and 52% for O'Keefe. Among moderates, 47% believe Bannon's prosecution is politically motivated, while 49% said the same for O'Keefe.

Bannon, 67, is charged with one contempt count for his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee, per the DOJ's official press release.

"Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000," the statement read.

On Thursday, Bannon's lawyers asked U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols to delay the case until 2022, but she denied the request, Politico reported.

O'Keefe had his home searched by the FBI on Nov. 6, a day after he acknowledged in a YouTube video that the group was under investigation by the DOJ, The New York Times reported the same day.

The DOJ investigation that led to the raid was in connection with a diary reported to have been stolen from Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden.

A U.S. District Court judge ordered the DOJ to stop the "extraction and review" of contents from two cell phones belonging to O'Keefe taken by the FBI during the incursion, according to a copy of the court order issued Nov. 11 obtained by PJ Media.

The Rasmussen Reports poll sampled 1,000 likely voters from November 16-17; it has a margin of error of 3%.