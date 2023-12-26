Judge Rejects Project Veritas' First Amendment Claim

A judge rejected Project Veritas' claim last week that the First Amendment barred prosecutors from accessing files related to the group's acquisition of Ashley Biden's diary.

The decision by Judge Analisa Torres of the federal District Court in Southern New York means more than 900 documents retrieved from raids, as well as some cell phone data, will be able to be viewed by prosecutors.

The raids, including one on former leader James O'Keefe's home, were approved and carried out by the Department of Justice in 2021 on suspicion that the diary was obtained illegally.

In her ruling, Torres rejected the defendants' claims that the DOJ probe violated freedom of the press and that an investigation would compromise confidential sources.

She specifically pointed out that Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander, the two sources in question, already pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

The pair discovered that President Joe Biden's daughter stored the diary at a friend's beach house in Florida and said they received $20,000 apiece from Project Veritas to deliver it to the group in New York.

Torres said the documents can be handed over to investigators by Jan. 5.

DOJ prosecutors have not yet charged Project Veritas with any crimes, and the current legal battle surrounds their ability to view the information obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In addition, the department is not seeking prison time for Harris or Kurlander, who still await sentencing.

Project Veritas is considering appealing Torres' decision, according to the group's legal team.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.