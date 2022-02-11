Veterans Group That Rescued Americans in Afghanistan Prepares for Ukraine Crisis

A group of U.S. military veterans and civilians that has rescued more than 200 American nationals from Afghanistan since the withdrawal is preparing to help evacuate U.S. citizens and residents from Ukraine as tensions heat up, according to The Hill.

The group, Project Dynamo, is funded primarily by donations and has assisted U.S. forces in rescuing citizens, allies and legal residents from Afghanistan since Western troops left the country in August, Fox News reported last month.

Project Dynamo surveyed a pre-deployment site last month for Americans stuck between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the event of a military conflict.

''Everyone is on edge right now dealing with this crisis, but none more so than our government employees and their families currently in Ukraine,'' Project Dynamo co-founder Bryan Stern told The Hill on Friday. ''We're working to get ahead of the situation, so that way if things go south, we'll be ready to act immediately to get every U.S. citizen and resident back stateside and out of harm's way.''

After further calls from the White House for U.S. nationals to leave the country immediately, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that a Russian invasion could be imminent and occur even before the Beijing Olympics are concluded, NPR reported.

''Any Americans in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event, in the next 24 to 48 hours,'' Sullivan said in a press conference on Friday.

''I do want to be clear: It [a Russian invasion] could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it would only happen after the Olympics,'' he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned that the U.S. won't send troops to rescue Americans in Ukraine.

''The United States does not typically do mass evacuations,'' she said. ''There are a range of means that individuals and Americans can depart from Ukraine, and we've been encouraging them to do exactly that.''