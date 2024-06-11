Dems Take Aim at Conservatives' Project 2025 Plans

House Democrats are vowing to hit back at an effort to advance a conservative political agenda in the event former President Donald Trump wins his White House bid, The Hill is reporting.

The effort by conservatives is called Project 2025, which touches on nearly every facet of American life, the news outlet said. The policy changes proposed include the elimination of certain federal agencies, and filling positions in all departments with those attuned to conservative causes.

Democrats are said to be alarmed by the plan, which originated two years ago from the Heritage Foundation.

"Americans don't understand just how far down the road to a dystopic, right-wing theocracy we are right now," said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., who is leading the effort.

"And that, for me at least, is the priority: Making sure people know it, and making sure we're ready to confront it.

"It just occurred to me that this stuff is so significant and urgent that we really need to do more to spotlight it, certainly for the American people in the months ahead, but also for Congress. Because in the unthinkable event that Trump wins the presidency, this stuff is going to move very quickly. And if we're reacting to it, we're losing."

Huffman said the Democrats' effort will likely consist of a series of public forums, in coordination with liberal outside groups. It will be designed to educate the public "on the different elements of Project 2025 that are the most troubling."

"In terms of prioritizing, that's a hard thing to do. Every one of these things is like a hair-on-fire priority," Huffman said, adding that he will highlight the elements of Project 2025 that aim to promote religious tenets as policy guides — "which is really just this Christian nationalist agenda."

The Democrats have set up a task force to oversee their efforts. The task force includes: Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., head of the House Pro-Choice Caucus and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who led Trump's second impeachment.

"This is not a leadership task force, but they know about it," Huffman said. "And we'll be passing along our recommendations and concerns to them for sure."

Russell Vought, who served as Trump's head of the Office of Management, said in the Project 2025 handbook: "A president today assumes office to find a sprawling federal bureaucracy that all too often is carrying out its own policy plans and preferences — or, worse yet, the policy plans and preferences of a radical, supposedly 'woke' faction of the country."

The group's website noted: "It is not enough for conservatives to win elections. If we are going to rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left, we need both a governing agenda and the right people in place, ready to carry this agenda out on Day One of the next conservative administration.

"This is the goal of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project. The project will build on four pillars that will, collectively, pave the way for an effective conservative administration."