Progressives Relax on Idea of Replacing Biden in '24

Progressives have become quieter on plans to find a younger, more left-leaning figure to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, The Hill reported.

The change in attitude comes a few weeks after the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Democrats managed to bolster a stronger-than-expected performance, retaining control of the Senate and only losing the House by a handful of seats. (According to the Newsmax Election Tracker, House Republicans currently have a plus-7 advantage.)

"I think what the midterms did accomplish is they silenced that," Progressive strategist Cooper Teboe said of calls to replace Biden two years from now. "Even if Biden was running for reelection, I think we could have seen a few people run against him. But now, I think he's got a clear field."

"I don't know how he and his team have managed to do it, but during two years of the stress of the presidency, [Biden] actually seems more on it than he did during the campaign," added Teboe.

A number of progressive Democrats have levied their support or indicated an openness to back the incumbent president since the midterms, including prominent Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

"I'm with Joe Biden ... Joe Biden has done a great job. He beat [former President] Donald Trump by 7 million votes just two years ago," Markey proclaimed, reiterating that "if Joe Biden wants to run, I think we should all rally behind him."

Congressional Progressive Caucus leader Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told Politico on Nov. 21 that she would back Biden in 2024, even after having initial doubtfulness several months ago.

"[Biden] was not my first or second choice for president, but I am a convert," Jayapal stated. "I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term and finish this agenda we laid out."

Democratic strategist Jennifer Holdsworth told Reuters that Biden should seek reelection for the nation's highest office and run on the completion of his massive climate and social spending agenda.

"President Biden will and should run for reelection, and he'll win. He has led a tremendously successful administration, and the American people recognize that. Republicans and pundits alike continue to underestimate him at their own peril," Holdsworth assured.