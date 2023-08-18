Suit Claims Progressive Insurance Racially Biased

The Progressive Corporation, an American insurance company, has been sued for allegedly implementing a "racially discriminatory" grant system that helps only Black business owners.

America First Legal, Mitchell Law PLLC, and Ashbrook Byrne Kresge LLC filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Nathan Roberts, owner of the Ohio-based trucking company Freedom Truck Dispatch.

Roberts says he was denied entry in Progressive's sweepstakes to be one of 10 "black-owned small businesses" with the chance to receive $25,000 in grants toward a commercial vehicle because he is white.

In a press release, AFL called Progressive's refusal to let Roberts apply "a patent violation" of Title 42 Section 1981 of the U.S. Code, which affirms that everyone has equal rights under the law.

Circular Board LLC was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit for operating the online platform Hello Alice used by Progressive in administering the grants.

"All Americans deserve to be free from racial discrimination, yet major corporations across the United States inject racial considerations into every aspect of their business operations, employment practices, and so much more," said Gene Hamilton, AFL's vice president and general counsel.

"Progressive's racially discriminatory arrangement is offensive to the American ideal, and we will fight to vindicate his rights and the rights of all similarly situated Americans," he added.

Roberts is asking that Progressive be found in violation of equal rights law and enjoined from further alleged discrimination. He is also seeking damages and coverage of legal fees.

When asked for a comment by the Daily Mail, Progressive did not immediately respond.

It is not the first time AFL has fought against perceived racist corporate policies. Last year, the organization filed a lawsuit against Amazon for a program that awarded money only to Black, Latino, and Indigenous individuals.