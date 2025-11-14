Liberal Groups Back Van Hollen for Schumer's Job

National liberal groups are circulating talking points backing Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., to be the next Senate minority leader, Axios reported Friday.

The report comes amid rising frustration with current Democrat leader Chuck Schumer of New York as some House Democrats and fellow liberals call for new leadership. No Senate Democrat has publicly urged Schumer to step down.

Some House Democrats erupted in anger Sunday after eight Senate Democrats broke ranks and joined Republicans to reopen the government — a deal many on the left say gives their party little in return.

The agreement hinges on a GOP promise to hold a vote next month on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits, a measure expected to face steep resistance in the Senate and even tougher odds in the House.

Although Schumer voted against the deal and privately pushed to block it, frustrated House Democrats are still blaming him for failing to keep his caucus united.

The talking points supporting Van Hollen call him "uniquely prepared for this moment," according to the report. Axios did not identify which progressive groups are circulating the memo.

"At a time when Democrats are debating the future direction of the party, [Van Hollen] represents the rare figure who combines experience, credibility, and a forward-leaning vision," read the first topline point of the two-page memo, according to the report.

Another point read: "His blend of Pelosi-style strategic and tactical precision and Trump-era moral leadership positions him as a leader who can unify the caucus while strengthening its national message."

Van Hollen drew the derision of President Donald Trump and Republicans after traveling to El Salvador to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said is an MS-13 gang member.

Abrego Garcia was returned and is facing charges in Tennessee for conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain and unlawfully transporting illegal aliens for financial gain, stemming from a 2022 traffic stop.

The White House responded to Van Hollen's actions by accusing him of aligning Democrats "as the party whose top priority is the welfare of an illegal alien MS-13 terrorist."

Without mentioning Abrego Garcia by name, the progressive memo said Van Hollen "emerged as a leading figure in the anti-Trump resistance, elevating human rights issues by traveling to El Salvador to visit a wrongly deported Maryland resident."

Abrego Garcia has been in the U.S. illegally since 2011, when he was 16 years old.