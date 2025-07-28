Problem Solvers Caucus Requests Meeting With Trump

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday requesting a meeting on three key issues — the debt, immigration, and permitting reform.

Caucus co-chairs Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., sent the letter on behalf of nearly 50 lawmakers in the hopes of a meeting to tackle the issues they wrote require "the need for comprehensive bipartisan solutions."

"The American people are tired of gridlock in Washington. They want Republicans and Democrats to work together to solve problems," the lawmakers wrote.

Fitzpatrick said in a statement, "In a time of deep challenge and division, we see a real opportunity — to lead with unity, govern with patriotic common sense, and reaffirm that what binds us as Americans will always be stronger than what divides us. We look forward to working with the President to seize that opportunity and meet this moment together."

On immigration, the lawmakers thanked Trump for "restoring order to the border," but they said "there is still more work to do." The lawmakers seek to permanently secure the border and "fix the overwhelmed asylum system."

The lawmakers call the national debt "a long-term threat to our economy."

"While cutting wasteful spending is a start, we will need to take a comprehensive look at both sides of the balance sheet — spending and revenue — in order to solve this problem. We propose establishing a fiscal commission: a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers and experts working together to develop a plan to stabilize our nation's finances," they wrote.

The lawmakers are also looking to "cut red tape and make it easier and faster to build in America" by reforming the "outdated permitting system."

"We came close to a comprehensive permitting reform deal at the end of the 118th Congress, and we are confident we can find a way to get to yes this time around," they wrote.