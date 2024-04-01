Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Disrupt NYC Easter Mass

Three pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted an Easter Mass at New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral before being removed from the venue.

The three demonstrators barged into the cathedral during the Easter Vigil service, which was being led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, on Saturday night following a protest by thousands of pro-Palestinian marchers in nearby Times Square, the New York Post reported.

The three men carried a flag with an olive tree and the words "SILENCE = DEATH" written on it.

Matthew Menzies, 31, John Rozendaal, 63, and Gregory Schwedock, 35, were arrested and charged with disruption of religious service, police told the Post.

Police said the protesters were handcuffed and removed from the church after shouting "Free Palestine!"

Extinction Rebellion NYC shared video of the demonstration on X and wrote the demonstrators were demanding that "all faith leaders take immediate and vocal action against genocide and ecocide: in Gaza."

The group is calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing bloody conflict and for a "free and peaceful Palestine," according to a statement released by organizers, the Daily News reported.

Dolan and many attendees did not react to the interruption, though some people outside the church criticized the protesters.

"We all have to respect each other's religions. What's going on in Gaza is appalling, but there are other ways to show your point of view," Arturo Ballester, 59, told the Post.

A churchgoing attorney told the outlet that the protesters should take their demonstration elsewhere.

"Not inside the church. Outside they can be as free as they please. Gaza is a really bad situation, but this is a place of sanctuary for us. Have a little respect please," the woman said.

In a statement before the start of the Holy Week, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called for "an end to the raging Israel-Hamas war."

"As the Church enters Holy Week and Christ's suffering on the cross and his resurrection are made present to us so vividly, we are connected to the very source of hope," the statement read.

Extinction Rebellion NYC has been known for its public climate change protests in which members blocked major roads and hosting "die-ins" at major New York museums.

Schwedock was among activists arrested in September after they disrupted the U.S. Open women's semifinal by gluing their feet to the stands as part of a climate change stunt.

Rozendaal was arrested in April after spray painting "climate criminal and no new oil" on a window at New York bank, the Post reported.