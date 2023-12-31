NYPD Preps for New Year's Pro-Palestinian Protest

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday said there are no known security threats surrounding this weekend's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, the New York Daily News reported, but that's not stopping the New York Police Department from preparing as thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters march into the New Year through the Big Apple streets.

On Sunday, reporter Katie Smith tweeted on X swaths of pro-Palestinian protesters chanting through the city's streets, "From Palestine to Mexico," a protest troop spanning a near-block shouted, escorted by police. Through the cold New York air, a mixture of protesters marched near Central Park, waving Palestinian flags. Among them were orthodox Jews holding signs reading, "Judaism rejects Zionism."

Onward they marched to St. Patrick's Cathedral near Fifth Avenue, chanting, "New York City makes us proud. Join us; make it loud!"

In the evening, as night enveloped the city, protesters began shouting chants in Arabic.

Earlier this weekend, John Hart, an assistant NYPD chief in charge of the department's intelligence division, said that other pro-Palestinian protests over the past couple of months have drawn between 2,000 and 5,000 people in the city.

"We're prepared for them in any number," Hart said at the expectancy of New Year's Eve. "We're prepared for different groups from different places, and we will make sure this event stays safe."

As of Sunday evening, there were known reports of any arrests. But on Christmas Day, police arrested six pro-Palestinian protesters near the Rockefeller Center after clashes with cops.