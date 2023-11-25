Pro-Palestine Protesters Disrupt Black Friday in L.A.

Pro-Palestinian activists staged a disruptive rally in Los Angeles on Black Friday, converging on The Grove shopping center with a resounding message of resistance, multiple outlets reported.

Many protesters, brandishing a colossal banner emblazoned with the words "No Business as Usual," traversed through the popular shopping destination just before noon.

The demonstration, spearheaded by the "Shut it Down for Palestine" initiative, aimed to convey a stern stance against the perceived injustices faced by Palestine. The ANSWER Coalition, organizers of the movement, underscored their commitment to disrupting the routine until the goal of a free Palestine is realized.

"We must keep building momentum and increase the pressure with more marches, walk-outs, sit-ins, and other forms of direct action directed at the political offices, businesses, and workplaces that fund, invest, and collaborate with Israeli genocide and occupation," asserted shutitdown4palestine on its website.

CBS Los Angeles reported the demonstrators' incursion into The Grove, traditionally bustling with Black Friday shoppers. The LAPD's Wilshire Community Police Station warned of traffic delays in the area as the protesters blocked intersections.

Originating at Pan Pacific Park, the protest traversed various streets in the Fairfax District, causing disruptions to traffic, closely monitored by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Hamas on Friday initiated the release of hostages on the first day of a four-day truce. This move aimed to free 50 hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel, which ignited a nearly two-month-long battle between Israel and Hamas.