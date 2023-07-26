GOP Bill Would Stop Biden Admin's Pro-life Discrimination

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., on Wednesday introduced a bill aimed at preventing the Biden administration from blocking the distribution of taxpayer-funded family-planning grant money to pro-life states and their agencies, reports the Daily Mail.

"This bill stops HHS's [the Department of Health and Human Services'] discrimination against states that value the life of every child and ensure access to high quality and affordable health care," Lankford told the news outlet.

"Many Oklahomans, especially those in rural areas with limited access to affordable health care, rely on Oklahoma State Department of Health's family planning program, which is funded through Title X grant awards," Lankford continued.

"But the Biden administration's obsession with increasing the number of abortions in America is so extreme they are willing to deny needy Oklahomans health care access unless Oklahoma agrees to promote abortion."

Republican Sens. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., joined Lankford in supporting the legislation.

HHS in June rescinded a $4.5 million grant to spend on "family planning services" after OSDH chose not to spend the Title X funds on abortion, according to Lankford.

Oklahoma recently passed the nation's toughest abortion ban.