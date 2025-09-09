WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pritzker | trump | ice | war | chicago

Pritzker: Trump Using ICE to Wage 'War' on Chicago

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 07:10 PM EDT

The office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker doubled down on the Democrats’ weekend assertion that President Donald Trump’s federal immigration crackdown in the crime-plagued city is about going to war and not about "fighting crime," The Hill reported Tuesday. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday began operations in Chicago targeting the "worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens." However, a spokesperson for Pritzker reiterated what the billionaire and 2028 presidential hopeful said over the weekend — Trump is waging war on Chicago.

"As Trump has said himself, this is not about seriously fighting crime or reforming immigration — it’s about Trump’s plan to go to war with America’s third-largest city," Matt Hill said in a statement to NewsNation.

Trump on Sunday, rebutting Pritzker’s first assertion that he’s "threatening to go to war with an American city," said it’s about cleaning up American cities.

"We're going to clean them up, so they don't kill five people every weekend. That's not war. That's common sense."

The Department of Homeland Security announced "Operation Midway Blitz" in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunken driving hit-and-run car crash caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol.

DHS also released a list of a handful of "the worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens — including gang members, drug traffickers, kidnappers, and rapists — who were released back onto Illinois streets because of Gov. Pritzker’s sanctuary policies.

Chicago has led the nation in homicides for 13 straight years, according to Wirepoints, a public policy research group. The city also ranks seventh among the top 20 U.S. cities in homicide rate, with 28.7 per 100,000 people in 2025, according to The Global Statistics.

"Once again, this isn't about fighting crime. That requires support and coordination — yet we've experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks," Pritzker said in a post to X on Monday, a point reiterated by his spokesperson on Tuesday.

"The Governor’s Office has received no formal communication or information from the Trump Administration. Like the public and press, we are learning of their operations through their social media as they attempt to produce a reality television show," Hill told NewsNation.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker doubled down on the Democrats’ weekend assertion that President Donald Trump’s federal immigration crackdown in the crime-plagued city is about going to war and not about "fighting crime," The Hill reported Tuesday.
pritzker, trump, ice, war, chicago
358
2025-10-09
Tuesday, 09 September 2025 07:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved