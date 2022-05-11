Authorities: Ex-prison Guard and Inmate Planned to Die in Shootout if Captured

Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, said during a press conference on Tuesday that a murder suspect and the female correctional officer who allegedly aided him planned to die in a shootout if they were captured, BBC reported.

The statement from Wedding follows continued developments in the story of Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old of no relation, who were arrested Monday after an 11-day search by police.

Casey reportedly surrendered to authorities, but Vicky shot herself before she could be arrested. According to BBC, it was announced later Monday that she had died.

The two had escaped a Lauderdale County, Alabama, prison on April 29 after Vicky told her colleagues she was transporting Casey to a mental health evaluation.

Casey and Vicky are also believed to have been romantically involved, according to police.

Sheriff Wedding said "the quick and aggressive action" taken by police to detain Casey most likely saved lives after Casey later admitted to authorities that he planned to engage in a shootout.

Casey was in prison for September 2020 charges relating to the murder of Connie Ridgeway, 58. He had initially confessed to the murder but later pleaded not guilty due to insanity and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared.

Authorities said Casey also had a stem of violent crimes dating back to 2015 and was already serving 75 years for burglary, vehicle theft, and a police chase. He now faces an additional escape charge.

Meanwhile, colleagues of Vicky are devastated and confused by the incident.

"I would have trusted Vicky with my life. I really mean it," Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told reporters last week. "If we needed something from the jail, she was our go-to person – solid employee. That's why it's so shocking."