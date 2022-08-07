Ukrainian Woman Details Torture in Russian Detention Center

Ukrainian entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva, 45, detailed Russians torturing Ukrainian soldiers at the Olenivka detention center outside Donetsk, Ukraine, where dozens were burned to death, The Guardian reported.

Vorosheva spent 100 days at Olenivka on alleged charges of "terrorism," after she was trying to deliver humanitarian supplies to Mariupol.

She is now recovering in France and claims Russia is "cynically and deliberately" murdering prisoners of war, according to the report.

"We are talking about absolute evil," she told The Guardian.

"Russia didn't want them to stay alive. I'm sure some of those 'killed' in the explosion were already corpses. It was a convenient way of accounting for the fact they had been tortured to death."

There were 53 prisoners killed and 75 injured by a bomb July 29, weeks after she was released. Russia claimed Ukraine struck with a U.S.-made precision-guided Himars rocket, while satellite images and independent analysis allege the bomb came from inside the building, according to the report.

Vorosheva detailed the torture of male soldiers when she was an inmate until early July.

"We heard their cries," she said. "They played loud music to cover the screams. Torture happened all the time. Investigators would joke about it and ask inmates, 'What happened to your face?' The soldier would reply, 'I fell over,' and they would laugh.

"It was a demonstration of power. The prisoners understood that anything could happen to them, that they might easily be killed."

Vorosheva estimated around 2,500 were held captive there, with the total at times rising to 3,500 to 4,000.

"We were frequently called Nazis and terrorists," she told The Guardian. "One of the women in my cell was an Azovstal medic. She was pregnant. I asked if I could give her my food ration. I was told, 'No, she's a killer.' The only question they ever asked me was, 'Do you know any Azov soldiers?'"

Vorosheva said women were not tortured by Russians, but the conditions of the prison were no better otherwise, saying the meager rations were "fit for pigs" and the toilets and prison cells were overflowing.

"It was tough," she said. "People were crying, worried about their kids and families.

"They blamed us for the fact that their lives were terrible. It was like an alcoholic who says he drinks vodka because his wife is no good.

"The philosophy is: 'Everything is horrible for us, so everything should be horrible for you.' It's all very communist."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the prison explosion "a deliberate Russian war crime and a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war."

Vorosheva called her July 4 release a "miracle."

"The guards read out the names of those who were going to be freed," she said. "Everyone listened in silence. My heart leaped when I heard my name. I packed my things but didn't celebrate. There were cases where people were on the list, got out, then came back.

"The people who run the camp represent the worst aspects of the Soviet Union. They could only behave well if they thought nobody was looking."