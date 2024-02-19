×
Tags: principles first summit | anti-trump | cpac | d.c. | republicans

Fourth 'Anti-CPAC' Summit Packed With Trump Critics

By    |   Monday, 19 February 2024 10:54 PM EST

While the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gets underway next week outside of Washington, D.C., a rival "anti-CPAC" will take place inside the beltway at the same time.

The fourth annual Principles First Summit bills itself as an alternative to CPAC and it features a speaker's list marking a who's-who of anti-Donald Trump Republicans — former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former RNC chair Michael Steele, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump critic George Conway and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, to name a few.

Principles First defines itself as "principled Americans on the right and center-right who were concerned about the health of American democracy organized a series of meet-ups around the country to serve as an alternative to the Conservative Political Action Conference."

Their summit runs Feb. 23-25, beginning two days after CPAC.

Meanwhile, Trump leads a slate of conservatives who are set to speak at CPAC. In fact, Trump will make his 14th appearance, breaking the record of Ronald Reagan at the event, which began in 1974.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., are among the CPAC speakers at National Harbor, Md.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


