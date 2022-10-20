Missing Princeton University Student Found Dead

Officials have announced that the body of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found on Princeton University's campus Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, a faculty member found her body near the tennis courts off Faculty Road at around 1 p.m. Misrach was a student at Princeton.

Officials say there are no apparent signs of injury, and her death does not appear criminal.

The school's vice president released a statement saying, "Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her."

Ewunetie's family says she was seen around 3 a.m. Friday in her dorm after attending an event at Princeton's Terrace eating club.

Before she was found, her brother, Universe Ewunetie, spoke to CNN about his sister.

"She's somewhere out there. And she's not with us. And every minute that passes, every second that passes, it's more painful than the last one," said Ewuentie.

The family claims they had little communication with investigators.

"The times they have communicated with us it's been just to tell us they're doing things and it takes time. Which we don't have."

An autopsy has yet to be performed.