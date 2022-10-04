×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: princeton university | endowment | college | free

Wealthy Princeton University Could Offer Free Tuition

princeton university
Princeton University (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 October 2022 01:45 PM EDT

Princeton University's endowment totaled $37.7 billion in 2021 — $4.5 million per student. The school's entire annual operating expense was $1.86 billion, less than 5% of the value of the endowment.

The Ivy League university is apparently so rich that it can operate with no outside financial support, according to a claim made by author Malcolm Gladwell in a recent newsletter, and disputed by Harvard economics professor John Campbell in a letter to The Browser, Axios reported.

The university is capable of funding itself in perpetuity, even without research grants or tuition income. The endowment will probably decline in value in 2022, but over the long term, it's reasonable to expect the endowment to continue to grow more quickly than the university's expenses, Axios said.

Princeton's historical investment returns have been significantly higher than the rate of inflation in tuition and other education costs. The university made a 46.9% investment return in 2021. 

Princeton is a tax-exempt nonprofit and pays only a small 1.4% excise tax on its investment returns. Its wealth allows it to attract the best researchers, who make it a center of academic excellence, which attracts even more money from funders, current students, and alumni.

Princeton's past students include Michelle Obama (former first lady of the United States), David Mathews (civilian leader), Oliver Ellsworth (former chief justice), Jeff Bezos (founder and CEO of Amazon), model Brooke Shields, and Pete Conrad (astronaut and commander of Apollo 12).

The cost of attendance at Princeton for 2022-23 is $79,540 and includes tuition ($57,410), room charge ($10,960), board rate ($7,670), and estimated miscellaneous expenses ($3,500).

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Princeton University's endowment totaled $37.7 billion in 2021, or $4.5 million per student. The school's entire annual operating expense that year was $1.86 billion, which is less than 5% of the value of the endowment.
princeton university, endowment, college, free
263
2022-45-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 01:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved