Prince Harry to Celebrate Invictus Games Anniversary in London

Prince Harry to Celebrate Invictus Games Anniversary in London

Sunday, 28 April 2024 06:39 AM EDT

Prince Harry will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of his Invictus Games at a service in St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8th, making a rare visit back to Britain for the international sporting event he founded.

Harry, who lives in the United States with his wife Meghan and two children, launched the Games in 2017, a multi-sport event for military personnel wounded in action.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, served as a military helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

The service will celebrate the event and include readings by Harry and the British actor Damian Lewis. Wounded veterans and members of the Invictus community will also attend.

It will mark "a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport," organizers said.

Harry has only returned to Britain on a few occasions since he quit working as a member of the royal family in 2020, arriving for major events such as the 2022 funeral of Queen Elizabeth and his father's coronation in May 2023.

He was last seen in Britain in February this year for a brief meeting with his father after the monarch announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The palace said on Friday that Charles would return to public duties after he made good progress following treatment and a period of recuperation.

Newsfront
Prince Harry will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of his Invictus Games at a service in St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8th, making a rare visit back to Britain for the international sporting event he founded.Harry, who lives in the United States with his wife Meghan...
Sunday, 28 April 2024 06:39 AM
