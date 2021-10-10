×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: prince andrew | royal | family | uk | virginia giuffre

Royal Family Source: Prince Andrew Won't Return to Public Life

Royal Family Source: Prince Andrew Won't Return to Public Life
Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 10 October 2021 03:38 PM

The United Kingdom's royal family has long decided Prince Andrew will not return to royal public life, sources told The U.S. Sun.

Prince William sees allegations of Andrew, 61, of having had sex with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre when she was a teen as a threat to the monarchy, according to the report.

"Nine months ago Charles, Anne and Edward had a meeting, a summit, and agreed there was no way back for him," a source told the Sun.

Also, according to The Sunday Times, Andrew has been "ungracious and ungrateful" of his position in the royal family, according to sources.

"There is no way in the world he's ever coming back, the family will never let it happen," a source told the Times.

"Any suggestion there isn't gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead the public to think that senior members of the family aren't grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous."

Also, "William is no fan of uncle Andrew," according to a Times source.

"A way back for the Duke is not possible, because the specter of this accusation raises its head with hideous regularity," the source told the Times of the Epstein ties.

Sources close to Prince Andrew say he is lamenting the royal family ostracism.

"They've just stuck their fingers in their ears and gone, 'Make it go away,'" a source told the Times. "But Harry and Meghan should have taught them that even when a problem 'goes away,' it doesn't go away.

"The Duke can no more be disinvested as a senior member of the royal family than Harry and Meghan can. It is who and what they are. If they don't engage at all, it is going to become like Harry and Meghan on steroids."

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations from Giuffre and has a preliminary hearing scheduled in New York City next month, according to the report.

Ghislaine Maxwell will stand trial next month for allegations of sex trafficking related to Epstein's recruitment of young girls, including Giuffre.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United Kingdom's royal family has long decided Prince Andrew will not return to royal public life, sources told The U.S. Sun.
prince andrew, royal, family, uk, virginia giuffre
341
2021-38-10
Sunday, 10 October 2021 03:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved