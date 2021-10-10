Royal Family Source: Prince Andrew Won't Return to Public Life

The United Kingdom's royal family has long decided Prince Andrew will not return to royal public life, sources told The U.S. Sun.

Prince William sees allegations of Andrew, 61, of having had sex with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre when she was a teen as a threat to the monarchy, according to the report.

"Nine months ago Charles, Anne and Edward had a meeting, a summit, and agreed there was no way back for him," a source told the Sun.

Also, according to The Sunday Times, Andrew has been "ungracious and ungrateful" of his position in the royal family, according to sources.

"There is no way in the world he's ever coming back, the family will never let it happen," a source told the Times.

"Any suggestion there isn't gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead the public to think that senior members of the family aren't grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous."

Also, "William is no fan of uncle Andrew," according to a Times source.

"A way back for the Duke is not possible, because the specter of this accusation raises its head with hideous regularity," the source told the Times of the Epstein ties.

Sources close to Prince Andrew say he is lamenting the royal family ostracism.

"They've just stuck their fingers in their ears and gone, 'Make it go away,'" a source told the Times. "But Harry and Meghan should have taught them that even when a problem 'goes away,' it doesn't go away.

"The Duke can no more be disinvested as a senior member of the royal family than Harry and Meghan can. It is who and what they are. If they don't engage at all, it is going to become like Harry and Meghan on steroids."

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations from Giuffre and has a preliminary hearing scheduled in New York City next month, according to the report.

Ghislaine Maxwell will stand trial next month for allegations of sex trafficking related to Epstein's recruitment of young girls, including Giuffre.