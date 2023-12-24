×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: prince andrew | jeffrey epstein | clients | ghislaine maxwell

Prince Andrew in 'Torment' Amid Unsealing of Epstein Client List

By    |   Sunday, 24 December 2023 09:54 PM EST

Prince Andrew is said to be "totally tormented," according to the Daily Mail, as his name is expected to appear alongside a list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

The list, which falls in a batch of court documents expected to be released in January, is part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

A source told the Daily Mail, "Andrew's name is in there," adding, "He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing."

Manhattan Federal Judge Loretta Preska ordered the documents' release and stated that dozens of individuals, previously unnamed in the court filings and referred to as "Jane Does" or "John Does," would be publicly identified. The number of anonymous individuals is said to be around 170.

The judge granted these individuals a 14-day period to appeal her decision.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Prince Andrew is said to be "totally tormented," according to the Daily Mail, as his name is expected to appear alongside a list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.
prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, clients, ghislaine maxwell
148
2023-54-24
Sunday, 24 December 2023 09:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved