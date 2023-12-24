Prince Andrew in 'Torment' Amid Unsealing of Epstein Client List

Prince Andrew is said to be "totally tormented," according to the Daily Mail, as his name is expected to appear alongside a list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

The list, which falls in a batch of court documents expected to be released in January, is part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

A source told the Daily Mail, "Andrew's name is in there," adding, "He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing."

Manhattan Federal Judge Loretta Preska ordered the documents' release and stated that dozens of individuals, previously unnamed in the court filings and referred to as "Jane Does" or "John Does," would be publicly identified. The number of anonymous individuals is said to be around 170.

The judge granted these individuals a 14-day period to appeal her decision.