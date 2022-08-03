House Members Who Wanted Trump Impeached, 1 More Out

Three of the 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump were up for reelection in Tuesday's primaries, with one losing his bid to a Trump-backed candidate and the other two appearing to hold leads in their races, which have not yet been called.

In Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, covering Grand Rapids, freshman Rep. Peter Meijer lost narrowly to Trump-backed opponent John Gibbs, who had served in the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department under the former president.

Trump had vowed to push out of office this primary season the lawmakers who voted to impeach him for a second time.

Meanwhile, in Washington state, the races have not yet been called for the House seats held by two other impeachment voters, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse. However, unlike Meijer, both are in place to advance to the general election, reports The Wall Street Journal.

In Washington's primary elections, the candidates from all parties are placed on a single ballot for each House race, with the top two finishers advancing to the November election. Neither Newsmax's election partner, Decision Desk HQ, nor The Associated Press have called the elections in those races.

Newhouse, a four-term congressman, faced seven challengers for the 4th Congressional District seat, including six Republicans of which one, Loren Culp, is a former small-town police chief who had refused to concede the governor's race in 2020 and got Trump's backing in the primary election.

Herrera Beutler's primary was against eight challengers, including four Republicans, for the state's 3rd Congressional District seat. Trump backed one-time Green Beret Joe Kent in the contest.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney, who is the vice-chair of the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol, is facing a primary challenge later this month in Wyoming, which she has represented in the House since 2016.

Cheney, who also voted to impeach Trump, will face off against his endorsed candidate, Harriet Hageman.

Overall, out of the 10 candidates who voted to impeach Trump, four retired instead of seeking reelection, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., was the first of the impeachment voters to lose his reelection bid to state Rep. Russell Fry, a Trump-backed candidate.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., was able to make it through a top-two-style race in California, defeating GOP rival Chris Mathys, but may have difficulty defeating Democrat challenger Rudy Salas, a state legislator, in the November runoff race for the heavily Democrat district.