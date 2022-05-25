Trump Hails 100-6 Record Among Primary Endorsements

While the liberal media will seize on the Tuesday night victories of Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr, former President Donald Trump is hailing a 100-6 primary endorsement record.

Kemp, Raffensperger, and Carr — targets of Trump's ire for not standing for what Trump calls 2020 presidential election integrity — defeated Trump-endorsed opponents and surpassed the 50% support needed to avert runoffs in Georgia.

"A very big and successful evening of political endorsements," Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social account. "All wins in Texas (33 & 0 for full primary list), Arkansas, and Alabama. A great new senatorial candidate, and others, in Georgia."

Among the victories mentioned there include: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Arkansas GOP Gov.-nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Georgia GOP Sen.-nominee Herschel Walker.

"Overall for the 'cycle,' 100 Wins, 6 Losses (some of which were not possible to win), and 2 runoffs," Trump's Truth Social post concluded. "Thank you, and congratulations to all!"

The following are the six losses to date:

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster Idaho gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. Georgia secretary of state candidate, Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga. Georgia AG candidate John Gordon

Trump was quick to point out that some were considered longshots or flawed candidates, despite the backing from the former president.

By comparison, President Joe Biden is heading for a 1-1 record among his two endorsements. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, won May 3, while Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., appears headed for a defeat in a race still not called from earlier this month.