×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pride flag | city hall | tempe | arizona | lgbtq

Pride Flag Burned Outside Tempe City Hall

By    |   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 05:12 PM EDT

A pride flag was removed from a flagpole and set on fire outside a Tempe, Arizona, City Hall building on Tuesday, city officials confirmed to NBC News.

The flag, which was raised in commemoration of Pride month, was flying on a pole along with the American flag, the Arizona state flag, and a flag commemorating Juneteenth. Officials have since raised a new flag outside City Hall.

"This act of aggression does not represent our community. Hate has no place in Tempe," City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement, according to NBC. "We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion, and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone."

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods added: "Cities are great because of the people who live in them. We will not stand by while someone tries to threaten, bully, and intimidate members of our community. We will continue our efforts to make our city stronger, even more welcoming, and even more inclusive. We support our LGBTQ+ community. We stand as one with them."

A spokesperson for Phoenix Pride told the Arizona Republic that the group was appalled and disheartened by the incident.

"The fact that this occurred in the city of Tempe is incredibly disheartening and alarming. Tempe as a city has been an incredible ally to the LGBTQ+ community," Jeremy Helfgot said.

The incident comes a few months after an LGBTQ-owned coffee shop in the city was subject to a bomb threat during a Drag Story Hour event.

"That was an unfortunate instance of hate," Gabe Hagen, the co-owner of the shop, told a local NBC affiliate at the time. "It's just misguided, unfortunately; and that's disappointing to see."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A pride flag was removed from a flagpole and set on fire outside a Tempe, Arizona, City Hall building on Tuesday, city officials confirmed to NBC News.
pride flag, city hall, tempe, arizona, lgbtq
281
2023-12-07
Wednesday, 07 June 2023 05:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved