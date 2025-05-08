National Catholic Reporter Predicted Prevost's Rise to Pope

While Cardinal Robert Prevost’s selection as Pope on Thursday caught much of the world by surprise, the National Catholic Reporter last week predicted that the Chicago native could make history as the first American Pope.

In a story that ran April 30, NCR ran a story headlined, “The first American pope? This cardinal has the best chance of making history in this conclave.”

“It is typically absurd to think of an American as pope. But in this conclave, a Chicago-born Augustinian friar who has spent much of his life outside of the United States is worthy of serious consideration,” read the first paragraph.

NCR highlighted how Prevost’s star was rising while that of favorite at the outset of conclave to succeed Pope Francis, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, was declining.

Though American, Prevost has spent roughly two-thirds of his life in Europe and Latin America, namely Peru. Second, Prevost had led the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops — the office that identifies new bishops around the world — for the past two years. Prevost also publicly backed Pope Francis’ emphasis on synodality, an issue that had risen in importance with cardinals of late.

Prevost also speaks five languages and can read Latin and German.

“The language ability, his international travel experience as head of his religious order, and his work in identifying Latin-rite bishops around the world mean that he will be among the best-known candidates going into this conclave,” NCR wrote. “Those elements could put him over the top, even if cardinals are reluctant to vote for an American.”

And on Thursday, Prevost, 69, took the name Pope Leo XIV.