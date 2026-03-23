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Tags: press | pentagon | court

Pentagon Revises Press Policy After Court Order

Monday, 23 March 2026 06:04 PM EDT

The Pentagon has revised its media policy in compliance with a court order issued on Friday while it appeals the ruling, spokesman Sean Parnell said on Monday.

"The Department always complies with court orders but disagrees with the decision and is pursuing an appeal," Parnell said in a statement on X, adding that revisions to media policies would be effective immediately.

Parnell said that, under the revised policy, all journalists' access to the Pentagon will

The "Correspondents' Corridor" at the Pentagon was closed immediately, and a new press workspace will be established outside the Pentagon, but still on Pentagon grounds, and will be available when ready, Parnell added.

Friday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's restrictive Pentagon press access policy, which threatens journalists with being branded security risks if they seek information not authorized for public release.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Pentagon has revised its media policy in compliance with a court order issued on Friday while it appeals the ruling, spokesman Sean Parnell said on Monday."The Department always complies with court orders but disagrees with the decision and is pursuing an appeal,"...
press, pentagon, court
138
2026-04-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 06:04 PM
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