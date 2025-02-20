Report: Former Presidents Likely to Stay Silent on Trump

Former presidents, including George W. Bush, are unlikely to speak out against President Donald Trump, much to the frustration of rank-and-file Democrats seeking voices of resistance, strategists told The Hill.

Many are urging former Democrat presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton to speak out against Trump’s executive orders and efforts to reduce the federal workforce, among other actions, according to the report.

They shouldn’t hold their breath waiting, however, strategists from both sides say.

“They can’t, and they know it,” Republican strategist Susan Del Percio told The Hill. “No one can influence Trump right now, because he doesn’t care what anyone thinks.”

A former Bush aide told The Hill not to expect any public discourse from the 43rd president of the United States.

“It’s out of respect to the office. It’s just not his style,” the aide told The Hill.

Obama spoke out earlier this month when Trump shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development, calling on Congress to “resist” in a post to X.

But even a Democrat strategist told The Hill that “it’s more important than ever that we respect and adhere to long-standing traditions” to not debate with the country's current president.

“We should have faith in the other branches of government — and the advocacy and justice movements — to take action to push back where appropriate,” Lynda Tran told The Hill.