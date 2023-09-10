Gov. Youngkin Leaves Door Open for '24 WH Run

On Sunday, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declined to rule out a possible 2024 White House run.

Youngkin, during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" repeatedly dodged questions about whether he had closed the door on a 2024 presidential run.

"You can't run again for governor in Virginia. What are you thinking about in 2024? Are you definitively ruling it in or out?" host Shannon Bream asked.

Youngkin replied: "I've been really clear. I've been so focused on 2023. It's the most important election in the nation in my view. We have a chance to demonstrate that common-sense conservative policies can, in fact, result in great outcomes."

Continuing on, Youngkin highlighted his administration's accomplishments, including strong education policies and Virginia's economy.

"That sounds like a stump speech," Bream interjected. "Any chance you would take those skills toward running in 2024 for the presidency?"

"As I've said," Youngkin replied, "I'm not in Iowa at the state fair; I was actually at the Rockingham County fair. I'm campaigning in Virginia for Virginians, not around the country."

"OK, I will leave that as the door still seems like there might be a little crack open there," Bream concluded.

If Youngkin announces a presidential campaign, he would be one among an already crowded field of candidates trailing behind former President Donald Trump.