×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: presidential run | glenn youngkin | 2024 | gop

Gov. Youngkin Leaves Door Open for '24 WH Run

By    |   Sunday, 10 September 2023 04:56 PM EDT

On Sunday, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declined to rule out a possible 2024 White House run.

Youngkin, during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" repeatedly dodged questions about whether he had closed the door on a 2024 presidential run.

"You can't run again for governor in Virginia. What are you thinking about in 2024? Are you definitively ruling it in or out?" host Shannon Bream asked.

Youngkin replied: "I've been really clear. I've been so focused on 2023. It's the most important election in the nation in my view. We have a chance to demonstrate that common-sense conservative policies can, in fact, result in great outcomes."

Continuing on, Youngkin highlighted his administration's accomplishments, including strong education policies and Virginia's economy.

"That sounds like a stump speech," Bream interjected. "Any chance you would take those skills toward running in 2024 for the presidency?"

"As I've said," Youngkin replied, "I'm not in Iowa at the state fair; I was actually at the Rockingham County fair. I'm campaigning in Virginia for Virginians, not around the country."

"OK, I will leave that as the door still seems like there might be a little crack open there," Bream concluded.

If Youngkin announces a presidential campaign, he would be one among an already crowded field of candidates trailing behind former President Donald Trump.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
On Sunday, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declined to rule out a possible 2024 White House run.
presidential run, glenn youngkin, 2024, gop
218
2023-56-10
Sunday, 10 September 2023 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved