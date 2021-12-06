Harris Poll: Trump Would Beat Biden if Vote Today

Former President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch if the presidential election were held today, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released Monday, The Hill reported.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, while 45% said they would vote for Biden. Eight percent said they were unsure.

Women were split at 46% each. Men preferred Trump 50% to Biden 43%.

Biden was a favorite of urban voters by 20 percentage points and suburban voters by 4 percentage points. Trump, however, was the clear favorite of rural voters by 33 percentage points.

Biden's first months in office have seen him lose support as he has battled higher COVID-19 statistics after many hoped to see an end to the pandemic, saw surging border crossings after he reversed Trump's immigration policies, ran a botched Afghanistan pullout and saw inflation and the supply chain crisis hit consumers.

If Trump runs, as he has teased he will do, he is unlikely to face any primary challengers as he is still the GOP's clear favorite. The poll shows 67% of Republican voters would pick him as the nominee, followed by his former Vice President Mike Pence at 9% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 8%.

"The collapse of Biden has led to a surge for President Trump on all fronts both in the GOP primary and in a potential general election," pollster Mark Penn said.

The poll surveyed 1,989 registered voters between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 but did not report a margin or error.