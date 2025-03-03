Minnesota Gov. Walz Weighs 2028 Presidential Run

Despite losing in a landslide as former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024, Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz is not ruling out a 2028 presidential run.

"Look, I never had an ambition to be president or vice president; I was honored to be asked," Walz told "the New Yorker Radio Hour" on Sunday, according to the New York Post. "If I feel I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, Dude we tried you, and look how that worked out, I'm good with that.

"If I think I could offer something ... I would certainly consider that," he added.

Walz had a shaky debate last fall against now-Vice President JD Vance, mistakenly saying he had made "friends with school shooters" – perhaps meaning he has met with victims of mass shootings – and tripping up when asked about past misrepresentations of his retired military rank, only committing to being "kind of a knucklehead" and not a malicious liar.

Walz, a former member of Congress, has ruled out running for Senate in Minnesota in 2026, but he remains eligible to run for a third and final term as governor. He has not committed to doing that, however.

Walz said he was "not arrogant enough to believe there's a lot of people that can do this," but "if the circumstances are right" he said he might have "the right skill set for the moment."

"I'll do whatever it takes," he added.

That landslide loss in November still stings, though.

"One I'll take with me to the grave," Walz said. "An old white guy who ran for vice president, you'll land on your feet pretty well, but I still struggle with it."

President Donald Trump has resisted naming Vance as his likely successor but if past is prologue, Vance would end up being a leading Republican presidential primary candidate going into 2028.